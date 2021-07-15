Bombers Set Attendance Records in One-Sided Victory

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (July 14, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers trumped the Victoria Generals, 8-1, in an explosive and action-packed performance at Edible Field.

The Bombers took an early lead in the series opener Wednesday evening and never looked back. Edible Field was filled to the brim to celebrate the navy and gold’s win, totalling 1594 attendees and setting new attendance records for both Wednesday nights and the 2021 summer season. In addition to the electric atmosphere, fans at the ballpark enjoyed $2 world famous Mad Ritas as part of the Brazos Valley’s Margaritaville Wednesday promotion.

Back-to-back doubles by left fielder Grayson Tatrow and catcher Ryan Snell in the bottom of the third inning scored second baseman Casey Sunseri, shortstop Kalae Harrison, center fielder Dylan Rock and Tatrow. Right fielder Zane Schmidt and Snell both scored on wild pitches soon after, giving the Bombers a whopping six-run lead.

After drawing a walk in the fourth, then immediately stealing second base, Rock managed to tack on a run by capitalizing on a Victoria throwing error. Third baseman Troy Viola did the same in the fifth, using a Generals error to score after finding second on a bombastic double.

A lone run for the visiting team followed three outs later, but was far from enough to turn the tide of the game, and the remainder of the matchup finished scorelessly.

Bombers starting pitcher Trevis Sundgren captained the night on the mound, allowing only five hits across 18 batters faced. He also notched seven of the bullpen’s 11 strikeouts of the evening.

With Wednesday’s midweek opener having come to a close, Brazos Valley climbs to a 15-15 record while Victoria falls to 13-14 on the season, giving the navy and gold a one-game edge in Texas Collegiate League standings.

The Bombers will return to action Thursday, July 15 as they look to sweep the Generals at home. The rematch will mark the return of Brazos Valley’s Thirsty Thursday celebration, featuring $1 beers and sodas all night long for all fans in attendance.

