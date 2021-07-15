Bryan Fire welcomes community input on the future of the department

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is hosting a meeting Thursday night at Sam Rayburn Middle School to get input from residents on how the organization should grow.

Bryan residents are invited to attend and provide their insight on how the fire department will plan for the next five years as part of the department’s strategic planning process.

Bryan Fire Chief Richard Guisti will be giving a presentation along with other members of the department. They’re looking for feedback from residents in the meeting and through a survey that will be provided at the meeting.

Don't forget! Tonight is the first of two public meetings with the @BryanFD to give input on what you'd like to see from the department over the next five years.

Join them from 6-8 p.m. tonight at Sam Rayburn Middle School.https://t.co/khHOLnzhIA — City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) July 15, 2021

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.

A second meeting is set for Thursday, July 22, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Neal Recreation Center.

Feedback gathered at both meetings will be used to help develop Bryan Fire’s Five-Year-Strategic Plan.

