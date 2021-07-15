Advertisement

Bryan Fire welcomes community input on the future of the department

Fire officials are hosting the first of two open-to-the-public meetings Thursday night to get input on how residents want to see the department grow over the next five years.
(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is hosting a meeting Thursday night at Sam Rayburn Middle School to get input from residents on how the organization should grow.

Bryan residents are invited to attend and provide their insight on how the fire department will plan for the next five years as part of the department’s strategic planning process.

Bryan Fire Chief Richard Guisti will be giving a presentation along with other members of the department. They’re looking for feedback from residents in the meeting and through a survey that will be provided at the meeting.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.

A second meeting is set for Thursday, July 22, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Neal Recreation Center.

Feedback gathered at both meetings will be used to help develop Bryan Fire’s Five-Year-Strategic Plan.

