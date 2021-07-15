City of Bryan, MetroNet leaders meet to discuss new high speed internet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan welcomed the leaders of MetroNet to the area Wednesday to give a tour and discuss the next steps for the high speed internet and television provider.

MetroNet CEO John Cinelli says they are ready to bring their fiber-optic internet to the city, something that he says will be some of the most high speed internet.

“The infrastructure we are going to put here in the town of Bryan is the most advanced in the whole world,” said Cinelli. “You can’t find a better system in Seoul, Korea, Tokyo, Japan, Dallas, Texas. It is as good as it gets right here with the service we are providing.”

Cinelli adds that it is important to have competition in a market and hope to provide quality community based internet.

The plan is to have everything up and running in 18-24 months.

This is the same internet provider that will soon be offered in College Station.

