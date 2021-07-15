City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As businesses have reopened throughout the pandemic, many have used all kinds of advertising to let people know they’re back and ready to serve them again.

Some in College Station are using signs and banners to get that message across, but code enforcement says a lot of them are out of compliance with the city’s sign ordinance. In order to help local businesses get back on their feet and attract as many customers as possible, City of College Station Code Enforcement Supervisor Julie Calor says they relaxed their enforcement standards over the past year to help out with that.

“We wanted those businesses out there to thrive and make sure they had the most advertising opportunities they could during the pandemic,” Caler said. “When the governor opened up everything to 100%, we gave businesses a little more time to think that through and get their advertising kind of in order.”

With hopefully the worst of the pandemic behind us, Caler says this is another aspect of life that needs to get back to normal. Her team began re-educating local businesses, both old and new, at the beginning of July.

“The small bandit signs, the little 2′x2′s that you see out mostly at intersections or even in front of some businesses, are just simply not allowed,” Caler said. “Banners have to have a permit through planning and development, and they have to be attached to the building. You can have a certain number of flags. You can have six flags per building plot. Those are allowed without a permit.”

To get a banner permit, Caler says businesses need to visit the city’s planning and development department. She says there’s a small amount of paperwork and a small fee required to get one.

There are also rules for electronic signs. Caler says businesses with electronic reader boards need to make sure they scroll or change their message only once every 15 minutes. They need to remain static for the most part and keep the flashing at a minimum.

Caler says the city is giving businesses another couple of weeks before abating signs not in compliance. She says the city wants to keep the visual clutter and pollution at a bare minimum for safety and upkeep purposes.

“We also want to make sure that you do have the opportunity to have your advertising, and there are other ways to do that,” Caler said. “We want to just make sure that the city looks good.”

The city says those who don’t fall into compliance could be issued a citation, but it’s an absolute last resort. A citation requires a court appearance and a potential fine to be determined by the judge. Caler says her team is going to do as much education through conversation as they can.

“My officers are out there talking to businesses, reminding them to pull up all the little bandit signs they may have out there,” Caler said. “Once that happens, we do have the option to maybe send a letter or make additional phone calls before we actually abate those signs.”

