College Station nurse warns others, after testing positive for COVID despite vaccination

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station nurse is warning others to continue precautions against COVID-19.

Serena Lee recently tested positive for the virus, even though she was vaccinated in February. Lee is a home health case manager and registered nurse with Angels Care Home Health.

“It was honestly the the sickest that I’ve ever been. It’s the worst I’ve ever felt. It’s painful. COVID hurts, it’s the body aches,” said Lee.

She’s recovered now after testing positive for the virus several weeks ago, but is still continuing to take precautions, including wearing masks and protective equipment for her work. Lee believes, without the vaccine, her case would have been worse.

“I take even more precautions than, you know, other people do because I’m always going in homes of other people that are vulnerable,” she said.

More than 101,000 people in Brazos County are just partially vaccinated. That’s still less than 50 percent of the population, according to the Brazos County Health District. Brazos County vaccinations numbers continue to rise, but at a slow pace. Jason Jennings, Regional President of Baylor Scott & White, said they’re seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations at their College Station medical center.

“Over 90 percent of those needing hospitalization because of COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Jennings explained.

“I would definitely encourage you, if you’ve not gotten the vaccine, get out and get it.”

“We’re not up to the numbers luckily and thank goodness that we had in the winter months, but we are seeing more positive patients coming into our hospital,” Jennings said.

“We do see vaccine breakthroughs. We’ve seen individuals who have been fully vaccinated who do get coronavirus but it does seem that those are milder cases than they would have been otherwise,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority. Sullivan believes there is Delta Variant activity in our area, but they’ve not been able to confirm it in the laboratory.

“Around us things are kind of getting back to normal and so I think a part of us feels like it’s over. It’s out of sight out of mind and we’re not. We are so not. Lots of sick people right now,” said Lee.

Lee believes vaccines are our best line of defense.

“We’re seeing a lot of it again. You know so we’re not out of the woods yet Clay. We’ve got to stay on guard. We need to stay united,” she said.

Lee doesn’t believe she caught COVID from working in healthcare, due to all the precautions they still have in place. She said she did let her guard down when running errands and going to busy places like stores and when company has been at her home.

