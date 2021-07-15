Advertisement

Navasota murder suspect captured during traffic stop

Leon Burrell, Jr. was captured Thursday afternoon.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A man wanted for murder in Navasota was captured Thursday afternoon.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said Leon Burrell, Jr., was captured around 5:30 p.m. on Foster Street following a traffic stop. He was wanted for the murder of Clifton Love. Chief Myatt said Burrell was taken into custody without incident after police tracked his cell phone.

Investigators believe an argument took place between Burrell and Love Wednesday evening. According to police, Burrell shot Love around 8:20 p.m. at an apartment complex off Laredo Street near Old Millican Road. Love passed away from his injuries around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, police said.

A woman who was also assaulted Wednesday was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Myatt. A woman was also arrested with Burrell and is being charged with hindering apprehension.

