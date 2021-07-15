Advertisement

Navasota police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Police say Leon Burrell, Jr. is a person of interest in the investigation and could be in BCS or Navasota.
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Area law enforcement is searching for a person of interest in Wednesday night’s shooting at an apartment complex in Navasota.

Police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old Millican Road. The victim was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Bryan. His condition was not immediately available. A woman who was also assaulted in the incident was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Chief Shawn Myatt.

Police say a man named Leon Burrell, Jr., 37, of Navasota, is a person of interest in the case and may have fled the scene in a beige-colored Buick Sedan. Police in Navasota, Bryan, and College Station are actively searching for him.

The apartment manager tells News 3′s Kendall Hogan that neither the victim nor the suspect resides at the complex.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Police and detectives were still on the scene gathering evidence and information at the time of this post.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot early Wednesday morning while traveling on Wellborn Road.
Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident
Signage posted at John Crompton Park in College Station.
City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park
On Monday, Justin Batten, 21, of Snook pled guilty and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of...
Man sentenced for sexual assault of restaurant employee in Bryan
It happened in the northbound lanes between Huntsville and New Waverly in Walker County.
Firefighters rescue driver of car pinned under semi on I-45
Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats and arrest them if necessary

Latest News

Small bandit signs like these are not allowed under the City of College Station's sign...
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again
Navasota police investigate shooting at apartment complex
Navasota police investigate shooting at apartment complex
College Station business battling Instagram’s community guidelines algorithm
College Station business battling Instagram’s community guidelines algorithm