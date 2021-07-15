Navasota police investigate shooting at apartment complex

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Area law enforcement is searching for a person of interest in Wednesday night’s shooting at an apartment complex in Navasota.

Police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old Millican Road. The victim was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Bryan. His condition was not immediately available. A woman who was also assaulted in the incident was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Chief Shawn Myatt.

BREAKING: Navasota police say Leon Burrell, Jr., 37, is a "person of interest" in tonight's shooting at an apartment complex on Laredo Street.



(This is a 2004 booking photo from Brazos County) pic.twitter.com/lLMTvYMG1o — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 15, 2021

Police say a man named Leon Burrell, Jr., 37, of Navasota, is a person of interest in the case and may have fled the scene in a beige-colored Buick Sedan. Police in Navasota, Bryan, and College Station are actively searching for him.

The apartment manager tells News 3′s Kendall Hogan that neither the victim nor the suspect resides at the complex.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Police and detectives were still on the scene gathering evidence and information at the time of this post.

