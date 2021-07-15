Advertisement

Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot early Wednesday morning while traveling on Wellborn Road.
Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident
Navasota police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued in connection with fatal Navasota apartment shooting
Suspected meth dealers arrested in Bryan
Suspected meth dealers arrested in Bryan
A deputy found nine pounds of marijuana, a gun and about $4,000 in the vehicle
Three arrested after BCSO find 9 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Signage posted at John Crompton Park in College Station.
City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Biden, Harris herald 'historic' child tax payments
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden discussed the child tax credit...
Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s former top vaccination official, received a dog muzzle in the...
Fired Tennessee vaccine official received dog muzzle in mail