Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Big Bend Ranch State Park

TERLINGUA, Texas (KBTX) - Some national and state parks are seeing a record number of visitors this summer but there's one spot out in west Texas with plenty of space to explore. For our summer road trip series this week we're taking you to Big Bend Ranch State Park.

More than 600 miles from Bryan-College Station is the state’s largest park. It’s so big you could fit every other state park into this one and still have room to spare.

Once you’re here, you can hike alongside the Rio Grande River or explore any of the 238 miles of multi-use trails. You can visit an old movie set, one of several visitor centers, camp out, or descend into a nearly two-mile hike in Closed Canyon. It’s one of the more accessible adventures right off the roadway. Visitors here can also mountain bike, backpack, paddle, ride horses or explore by vehicle. Whatever it is you do, planning ahead isn’t really an option here. More people visit in the fall than in the summer because the heat here can literally be a killer.

“We have extreme temperatures in the summertime but also this park was designed as a place where people can come and disconnect so because of that we’re without certain infrastructure, cell service is spotty, and it takes a long time to get here so please call ahead, chat with one of our rangers and we’ll be happy to help you plan a trip,” said Park Superintendent Nathanial Gold, who has the Texas-size responsibility of watching over the park that spans more than 311,000 acres along the Mexico border.

The park is next to the Big Bend National Park but both offer their own uniqueness to visitors from all around the world.

“There’s only one big bend That encompasses the Tri-County area of presidio Brewster and Jeff Davis Counties. It’s an enormous do you graphic location with a lot of differences in between but it’s one big small town there’s only one big Bend and it’s really special,” said Gold.

You can also do some nighttime exploring. This is after all one of if not the best spots in the entire lone star state to do stargazing.

“So when you can just disconnect, take a few deep breathes and just look at the sky and see that ribbon of stars in the Milky Way right above your head it’s a really unique experience you almost feel like you’re going back in time. Because 50 or 60 years ago the sky looks like that everywhere. But it’s a really cool experience just seeing the Milky Way today in a way you’ve never seen before being able to see planets moving around in the sky and if you get lucky you’ll even see Satellite trails crossing the sky in a straight line. It’s just something I’ve never experienced before I came out here myself. It’s something you have to say to truly understand,” said Gold.

You’ll also notice how unusually quiet it gets after the sun goes down.

“For those of you have are used to a lot of ambient noise in the city, you’ll hear buzzing in your ears and that’s your body compensating for the quiet out here,” said Gold.

To get the best view of the landscape, go to the spot called Big Hill. Rangers say it’s one of the most scenic spots in the entire park.

Mike Zarella of Spring drove here for his first time this summer. He puts into words what almost all visitors feel about these wide-open views. No photo or video truly does it justice.

“You have to see it with your eyes. You take the pictures to remind you of the memories you have of the photographs. I haven’t been able to get a good photograph yet of the scenery since we have been here. We’ll stop and it’s so far away and it’s so expansive it doesn’t do it justice,” said Zarella.

Days fees are $5 per person. Children 12 and under are free. Typically, the busy season is from November to April. When the rest of Texas state parks are slow, Big Bend Ranch State Park is busy because the weather is more pleasant during the fall and winters.

However, if you decide to come in the summer, take extra precautions.

“Out in the desert, it is important to keep the sun off your skin so wearing long sleeves, and a big hat so you’re creating your own shade because if you look around we don’t have many trees to come by. This dry he doesn’t do much when you’re getting cooked by the sun. Plenty of water. Make your own shade. Sunscreen, plan accordingly for gas and food, and things like that I just know that you have to remember where you are when you’re out there. We are a long way from the hospital and things like that. So as long as you do your planning and due diligence and call us will be happy to help you out,” said Gold.

On your way in or out, stop for a dip in the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea State Park.

Near Fort Davis, you can visit Fort Davis National Historic Site or Davis Mountains State Park. Learn about desert plants and animals at the Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center. Enjoy a solar viewing or star party at the McDonald Observatory. You can also tour museums and art galleries, and road bike, and hike through scenic areas.

If you like desert quirky, check out Terlingua. Tiny Marfa offers art galleries, mystery lights, and more.

