Salvation Army initiative aims to help families break cycle of generational poverty

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Pathways to Hope program is not new to the Salvation Army.

Now, this initiative is being added to the services that the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army offers. The program is designed for families with at least one child under the age of 18 who are ready to set goals and make long-term changes for themselves and for the good of their family. Families that participate in the program are paired with a case manager that will support and coach them on their journey to breaking the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness.

Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel said the program is good for anyone who wants to make a change and is willing to put in the work required.

“We work with families for up to two years, helping them to progress along that pathway to self-sufficiency,” said Israel.

“We start out by identifying what the barriers are that keep them in a cycle of poverty and homelessness, and then we work with them to set a plan to then remove those barriers.”

He says the program has four key components that help facilitate success and change: mapping out your plan for success, keeping track of your success, reevaluating your progress at the six-month mile marker, and adjusting your goals as you move forward in life.

The Salvation Army will also connect participants with other service providers to assist with job training, health services, childcare and education programs, housing options, legal services, and more. Israel says the Pathways to Hope program also offers holistic programs and provides spiritual guidance.

