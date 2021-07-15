Advertisement

St. Joseph Health launches new cardiology procedure at Bryan hospital

Four patients have undergone the new procedure
A special ceremony and blessing happened Thursday morning at the Bryan hospital.
A special ceremony and blessing happened Thursday morning at the Bryan hospital.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health announced a new device for Brazos Valley patients Thursday.

The new WATCHMAN device is for heart patients dealing with heart rhythm problems who can’t take blood thinners. Doctors at the hospital just performed successful procedures on the first four patients. Hospital officials blessed the new devices and the staff taking care of these new patients.

Cardiologists at the event said the WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure has quicker recovery time and less time under anesthesia.

“Prior to yesterday patients who needed this technology would have to travel to a tertiary medical center such as the Texas Medical Center. We’re happy to bring this technology to the Brazos Valley because patients can now receive this technology in a more convenient fashion for them and their family,” said Dr. Thomas Meade, a cardiologist with St. Joseph Health.

“But also they have better access to us locally and we can follow them more closely because we are here more locally with them,” he said.

The implant procedure is also designed to reduce the risks of stroke.

