Bitcoin ATMs are popping up around Bryan, College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cryptocurrency market is heating up with currencies like Bitcoin getting a lot of mainstream attention lately.

Many stores across Bryan and College Station are making the cryptocurrency as easy as possible to access. Bitcoin ATMs have become more frequent in the area and give you the opportunity to purchase bitcoin in a simple and fast way.

“ATMs certainly make it more convenient to get and use dollar bills, and to some extent that’s also true for ATMs that allow you to purchase Bitcoin ” said Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center Director Dennis Jansen.

Business owners like Infran Aghauri are already seeing the impacts a bitcoin ATM is making in his store.

“I am excited for this because a lot of people has come in so that’s good. Good for me and good for the store,” said Aghauri.

Although this is a good sign for the overall acceptance of cryptocurrency it will still be a while before it is accepted as a form of payment.

“I think probably need like another year or two. My guess is that the IT services or some of the early adapter or some of the shop owners will start accepting these things. And I think that is going to be the beginning of this interesting sort of transition,” said Texas A&M University finance and banking professor Hagen Kim.

Here are some businesses that offer bitcoin ATMs inside of their stores:

Vapor Maven

Aggie Quik Stop

Post Oak Mall

Shell

Citgo

Shop N Go Food Mart

H-E-B

Daquari Barn

