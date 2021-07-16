Advertisement

Bitcoin ATMs are popping up around Bryan, College Station

The machines make it more convenient to purchase cryptocurrency
Bitcoin ATM
Bitcoin ATM(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cryptocurrency market is heating up with currencies like Bitcoin getting a lot of mainstream attention lately.

Many stores across Bryan and College Station are making the cryptocurrency as easy as possible to access. Bitcoin ATMs have become more frequent in the area and give you the opportunity to purchase bitcoin in a simple and fast way.

“ATMs certainly make it more convenient to get and use dollar bills, and to some extent that’s also true for ATMs that allow you to purchase Bitcoin ” said Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center Director Dennis Jansen.

Business owners like Infran Aghauri are already seeing the impacts a bitcoin ATM is making in his store.

“I am excited for this because a lot of people has come in so that’s good. Good for me and good for the store,” said Aghauri.

Although this is a good sign for the overall acceptance of cryptocurrency it will still be a while before it is accepted as a form of payment.

“I think probably need like another year or two. My guess is that the IT services or some of the early adapter or some of the shop owners will start accepting these things. And I think that is going to be the beginning of this interesting sort of transition,” said Texas A&M University finance and banking professor Hagen Kim.

Here are some businesses that offer bitcoin ATMs inside of their stores:

Vapor Maven

Aggie Quik Stop

Post Oak Mall

Shell

Citgo

Shop N Go Food Mart

H-E-B

Daquari Barn

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued in connection with fatal Navasota apartment shooting
Serena Lee, a home health nurse, is seen here putting on personal protective gear. She recently...
College Station nurse warns others, after testing positive for COVID despite vaccination
Small bandit signs like these are not allowed under the City of College Station's sign...
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again
Car totaled after hit and run on Highway 6 at the Brazos-Roberson county line.
Victim of hit and run speaks, urging driver to turn themselves in
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

Latest News

Treat of the Day: A&M Forest service helping fight western wildfires
Treat of the Day: A&M Forest service helping fight western wildfires
United Methodist youth from East and Southeast Texas are in Bryan this week.
More than 100 United Methodist youth in Bryan for summer mission trip
College Station police continue seeing catalytic converter thefts
DirecTV customers are currently unable to receive KBTX broadcasting due to a signal interruption.
KBTX signal temporarily interrupted for DirecTV customers