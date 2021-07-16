Bombers Honor Readers Choice Award Winners for Second Night on Thirsty Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (July 15, 2021) — After a commanding 8-1 win on Wednesday night, the Bombers took the field against the Victoria Generals at Edible field on Thursday night, hitting two HRs on the offensive side of the Bombers loss. The Bombers continued their four game series against Victoria as they continue to battle in the TCL standings as playoffs quickly approach.

Edible Field was once again filled with energy as fans packed the stands for a Thirsty Thursday with $1 beer and $1 soda specials. Tonight was also the second night that the organization honored The Eagle Reader’s Choice Award Winners at the top of the fourth inning.

The Bombers offense came alive early as first baseman Shelby Becker sparked a first inning rally as he showed off his speed and came into second base with a double. Two batters later, center fielder Dylan Rock gave the Bombers a 1-0 as he drove Becker in with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Right fielder Brett Squires lifted Bombers fans to their feet as he hit a towering home run over the right field wall in the second inning giving the Bombers a 2-0 lead. Being able to produce runs and quality at bats early is something that head coach James Dillard has been wanting to improve on all season and Bombers hitters have been able to jump in front early as of late.

“Being able to take early leads is important because it gives your pitching staff support. We just get up there and look for quality at bats and get runners on base and eventually score runs. It’s something that I have been telling our guys all season and the last two nights they’ve been able to come through early,” said Dillard.

The Bombers defense was also to impress fans with their play as third baseman Troy Viola flashed his leather, ending the fourth inning with a diving stop. Starting pitcher Triston Dixon pitched a quality outing going four and a third innings, only allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

Despite a two-run home run by Victoria tying the game at two, the Bombers were able to battle back with quality at bats as catcher Hudson Polk drew a bases loaded walk, scoring designated hitter Zayne Schmidt as the Bombers retook the lead.

Polk also came through in the eighth inning, powering a double to the centerfield wall, scoring Schmidt again. An inning later, second baseman Daniel Altman recorded his first homerun of the season as he lifted a towering fly ball over the centerfield fence.

The resilient effort from the Bombers wasn’t enough in the end as a five run seventh inning gave Victoria the lead as they walked away with a 9-6 win.

The Bombers will travel to Victoria on Friday for the second stretch of a four game series against Victoria. The team will return to Edible Field on Tuesday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m.as they begin a three game homestand against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

