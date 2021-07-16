Advertisement

Brazos Valley wineries are struggling this harvest season because of heavy rain

Heavy and untimely rain is causing grapes to rot or succumb to disease
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Local wineries have been dealt many challenges this year. First the February freeze and now heavy and untimely rain.

While many Texans might be cheering for rain during the summer heat, grape growers are frantically harvesting.

“When we have rain around harvest, it presents some major challenges,” said Justin Scheiner, Texas A&M Viticulturist. “Challenges with the grapes splitting open and rotting quickly. After that, we have problems with disease.”

Grape growers must now harvest their grapes sooner than anticipated, leaving some grapes not yet fully ripened. If grapes are left in heavy rain they will split, rot or become too diluted.

Owner of Bernhardt Winery, Jerry Bernhardt explains how what happens on the vine impacts how the wine turns out.

“You take the grapes that are normally 25% sugar, so that concentrated flavors and sugars, that’s what creates the wine” said Bernhardt. “If you dilute those sugars with water, that’s what dilutes the wine.”

On top of crop and vine losses, Texas wine grape growers have faced with challenges associated with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and fluid state regulations on wineries. Now wineries like Bernhardt’s are fully open for business.

“We are coming back to life like these vines,” Bernhardt said. “Even though we are a little bruised we’re making a comeback.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot early Wednesday morning while traveling on Wellborn Road.
Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident
Navasota police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued in connection with fatal Navasota apartment shooting
Suspected meth dealers arrested in Bryan
Suspected meth dealers arrested in Bryan
A deputy found nine pounds of marijuana, a gun and about $4,000 in the vehicle
Three arrested after BCSO find 9 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Small bandit signs like these are not allowed under the City of College Station's sign...
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again

Latest News

Community leaders from schools, churches, and the police department gathered in the Bryan High...
Community leaders meet to brainstorm strategies to help BCS kids succeed
These bottles and koozies were made by hand and sold to help Kent Moore Cabinets shooting...
Vista College’s Grand Reopening also benefits mass shooting survivor
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
WATCH: LSO SWAT Commander killed, 4 others injured as standoff continues in Levelland
n/a
Bryan Fire holds community meeting to discuss outlook for the department