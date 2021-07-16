Brazos Valley wineries are struggling this harvest season because of heavy rain

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Local wineries have been dealt many challenges this year. First the February freeze and now heavy and untimely rain.

While many Texans might be cheering for rain during the summer heat, grape growers are frantically harvesting.

“When we have rain around harvest, it presents some major challenges,” said Justin Scheiner, Texas A&M Viticulturist. “Challenges with the grapes splitting open and rotting quickly. After that, we have problems with disease.”

Grape growers must now harvest their grapes sooner than anticipated, leaving some grapes not yet fully ripened. If grapes are left in heavy rain they will split, rot or become too diluted.

Owner of Bernhardt Winery, Jerry Bernhardt explains how what happens on the vine impacts how the wine turns out.

“You take the grapes that are normally 25% sugar, so that concentrated flavors and sugars, that’s what creates the wine” said Bernhardt. “If you dilute those sugars with water, that’s what dilutes the wine.”

On top of crop and vine losses, Texas wine grape growers have faced with challenges associated with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and fluid state regulations on wineries. Now wineries like Bernhardt’s are fully open for business.

“We are coming back to life like these vines,” Bernhardt said. “Even though we are a little bruised we’re making a comeback.”

