Bryan Fire holds community meeting to discuss outlook for the department

Bryan Fire Chief Rich Giusti speaks to the community duringThursday's meeting.
Bryan Fire Chief Rich Giusti speaks to the community duringThursday's meeting.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department held its first of two community meetings Thursday evening to discuss the future of the department.

Multiple members in the department gathered at Sam Rayburn Middle School to talk about some plans for the next five years and answer questions and concerns from the community.

Chief Rich Giusti says this is an important step in making sure that everyone in the community has a chance to connect with the fire department, learn about how they operate, and identify residents’ needs.

“As we find out new programs, we can put forward what they think about those and if they are worth while to do that,” said Giusti. “Also, concerns from the community that we may not know about, and those are some of the things we need to address.”

If you missed Thursday’s meeting, there will be another one Thursday, July, 22 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will be hosted at the Neal Recreation Center. That is located at 600 N. Randolph Ave., Bryan, Texas.

