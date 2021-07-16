Advertisement

Bryan’s Jacque Adams wins National Catcher of the Year

Bryan’s Jacque and Jessica Adams and Brenham’s Kramer Eschete were named All-Americans
Bryan softball catcher Jacque Adams celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against The...
Bryan softball catcher Jacque Adams celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against The Woodlands.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Jacque Adams was named the National Catcher of the Year and a first-team All-American, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Friday. Jacque’s twin sister, Jessica, was named a second-team All-American.

Jacque Adams was District 12-6A Offensive MVP this past season. Her season stats for her senior campaign: G: 48, AB: 148, R: 33, H: 57, RBI: 52, 2B: 13, HR: 16, BB: 16, SB: 5, SBA: 5, OB%: .460, SLG: .797, BA: .385, PO: 386, A: 17, F%: .998. She set the school season record in putouts and school career records in doubles (40) and putouts (934).

Jessica Adams was previously named the District 12-6A MVP. Her season stats for her senior campaign: G: 48, AB: 148, R: 49, H: 69, RBI: 70, 2B: 11, 3B: 3, HR: 23, BB: 28, SB: 8, SBA: 8, OB%: .556, SLG: 1.047, BA: .466, PO: 27, A: 112, F%:.933, 29-11, IP: 238, SO: 342, ERA: 1.59. Jessica set school season records for hits, RBIs, home runs, walks, assists, wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts. She set school career records for hits (177), RBIs (160), doubles (40), home runs (46), total bases (367), slug % (.868), walks (74), wins (75), innings pitched (596.2), and strikeouts (745).

Both Jacque and Jessica also made the TSWA All-State teams, wrapping up their careers with the Lady Vikings in the regional finals. Both Adams sisters will play at the collegiate level at the University of Lousiana.

Brenham outfielder Kramer Eschete was also honored as a first-team All-American.

NFCA 2021 ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS:

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION - FIRST TEAM

PositionNameSchool
PJordyn BahlPapillion LaVista South High School (NE)
PKeagan RothrockRoncalli High School (IN)
PLily CassellKeystone High School (OH)
PAnnabelle WidraSpain Park High School (AL)
CJacque AdamsBryan High School (TX)
CSarah StoneBedford North Lawrence High School (IN)
1BD’Auna JohnsonSheldon High School (CA)
2BKayla FaltermanThe Woodlands High School (TX)
3BSydney GrovesEagle High School (ID)
SSKinsey FiedlerLee’s Summit North High School (MO)
OFDakota KennedySheldon High School (CA)
OFKramer EscheteBrenham High School (TX)
OFCassidi MullenRoyse City High School (TX)
UTJulia ApostolakosDonovan Catholic High School (NJ)
At-Large-PEmmy GuthrieLone Grove High School (OK)
At-Large-1BChalea ClemmonsCullman High School (AL)

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION - SECOND TEAM

PositionNameSchool
PJessica AdamsBryan High School (TX)
PEmma StroodClear Springs High School (TX)
PBriana BowerHuntley High School (IL)
PAdriana RomanoDonovan Catholic High School (NJ)
CBella GiurlandaNorthland Preparatory Academy (AZ)
CKylie BulinskiWoodland Regional High School (CT)
1BAshley FedericoDonovan Catholic High School (NJ)
2BJessica ChapmanKeystone High School (OH)
3BKerrigan WilliamsKeystone High School (OH)
SSMadi HerringtonKeystone High School (OH)
OFBelle HummelLakota West High School (OH)
OFCassidy McLellanLakewood Ranch High School (FL)
OFAlexa RaphaelMt. St. Dominic Academy (NJ)
UTAbigail PikasPacheco High School (CA)
At-Large-PAshtyn DanleyHuntland High School (TN)
At-Large-OFChoch MackBrecksville-Broadview Heights High School (OH)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued in connection with fatal Navasota apartment shooting
Serena Lee, a home health nurse, is seen here putting on personal protective gear. She recently...
College Station nurse warns others, after testing positive for COVID despite vaccination
Small bandit signs like these are not allowed under the City of College Station's sign...
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again
Car totaled after hit and run on Highway 6 at the Brazos-Roberson county line.
Victim of hit and run speaks, urging driver to turn themselves in
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

Latest News

Bombers Honor Readers Choice Award Winners for Second Night on Thirsty Thursday
Texas A&M’s Green, Leal, Spiller and Wydermyer Named to Athlon Sports 2021 Preseason All-America Team
Bombers Set Attendance Records in One-Sided Victory
Bombers Set Attendance Records in One-Sided Victory
Bombers Set Attendance Records in One-Sided Victory