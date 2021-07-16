Bryan’s Jacque Adams wins National Catcher of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Jacque Adams was named the National Catcher of the Year and a first-team All-American, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Friday. Jacque’s twin sister, Jessica, was named a second-team All-American.

Jacque Adams was District 12-6A Offensive MVP this past season. Her season stats for her senior campaign: G: 48, AB: 148, R: 33, H: 57, RBI: 52, 2B: 13, HR: 16, BB: 16, SB: 5, SBA: 5, OB%: .460, SLG: .797, BA: .385, PO: 386, A: 17, F%: .998. She set the school season record in putouts and school career records in doubles (40) and putouts (934).

Jessica Adams was previously named the District 12-6A MVP. Her season stats for her senior campaign: G: 48, AB: 148, R: 49, H: 69, RBI: 70, 2B: 11, 3B: 3, HR: 23, BB: 28, SB: 8, SBA: 8, OB%: .556, SLG: 1.047, BA: .466, PO: 27, A: 112, F%:.933, 29-11, IP: 238, SO: 342, ERA: 1.59. Jessica set school season records for hits, RBIs, home runs, walks, assists, wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts. She set school career records for hits (177), RBIs (160), doubles (40), home runs (46), total bases (367), slug % (.868), walks (74), wins (75), innings pitched (596.2), and strikeouts (745).

Both Jacque and Jessica also made the TSWA All-State teams, wrapping up their careers with the Lady Vikings in the regional finals. Both Adams sisters will play at the collegiate level at the University of Lousiana.

Brenham outfielder Kramer Eschete was also honored as a first-team All-American.

NFCA 2021 ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS:

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION - FIRST TEAM

Position Name School P Jordyn Bahl Papillion LaVista South High School (NE) P Keagan Rothrock Roncalli High School (IN) P Lily Cassell Keystone High School (OH) P Annabelle Widra Spain Park High School (AL) C Jacque Adams Bryan High School (TX) C Sarah Stone Bedford North Lawrence High School (IN) 1B D’Auna Johnson Sheldon High School (CA) 2B Kayla Falterman The Woodlands High School (TX) 3B Sydney Groves Eagle High School (ID) SS Kinsey Fiedler Lee’s Summit North High School (MO) OF Dakota Kennedy Sheldon High School (CA) OF Kramer Eschete Brenham High School (TX) OF Cassidi Mullen Royse City High School (TX) UT Julia Apostolakos Donovan Catholic High School (NJ) At-Large-P Emmy Guthrie Lone Grove High School (OK) At-Large-1B Chalea Clemmons Cullman High School (AL)

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION - SECOND TEAM

Position Name School P Jessica Adams Bryan High School (TX) P Emma Strood Clear Springs High School (TX) P Briana Bower Huntley High School (IL) P Adriana Romano Donovan Catholic High School (NJ) C Bella Giurlanda Northland Preparatory Academy (AZ) C Kylie Bulinski Woodland Regional High School (CT) 1B Ashley Federico Donovan Catholic High School (NJ) 2B Jessica Chapman Keystone High School (OH) 3B Kerrigan Williams Keystone High School (OH) SS Madi Herrington Keystone High School (OH) OF Belle Hummel Lakota West High School (OH) OF Cassidy McLellan Lakewood Ranch High School (FL) OF Alexa Raphael Mt. St. Dominic Academy (NJ) UT Abigail Pikas Pacheco High School (CA) At-Large-P Ashtyn Danley Huntland High School (TN) At-Large-OF Choch Mack Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School (OH)

