College Station traffic stop leads to search warrant for suspected drug dealer’s home

Christian Morillo
Christian Morillo(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer in College Station faces multiple felony charges after police found nearly four pounds of marijuana in his home while executing a search warrant.

27-year-old Christian Morillo of Bryan was arrested during a traffic stop early Friday morning on Longmire Drive. The stop led to officers getting a warrant to search his apartment.

Police say they found 3.77 pounds of marijuana, 82 grams of THC cartridges, 1,176.8 grams of THC gummies, 56 grams of THC wax, 0.4 grams of meth, a vacuum sealer, and several stacks of cash during a search of his residence.

When officers first stopped Morillo on Longmire, they said they found 7 grams of marijuana and an empty suitcase with marijuana and meth residue inside. Additionally, officers say they also found a gun and a flip phone in a storage compartment behind the passenger seat. They say that’s what led them to believe Morillo was dealing drugs from his home.

He’s charged with manufacture and delivery and unlawful carrying of a weapon, among other charges.

