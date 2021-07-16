Community leaders meet to brainstorm strategies to help BCS kids succeed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community leaders met at Bryan High School Thursday evening to come up with goals and strategies to help local children succeed.

The founder of the Young Men in Unity Mentor Program, Quinton Samuels, organized the gathering of educators, church leaders, police officers, and parents with the goal of building youth in the community.

“It’s said it takes a village to train up a child,” Samuels said. “So in order to do that, we must bring in the communities, the schools, and all of the community leaders together, and the parents, to help make sure that we kind of get this thing situated the way it needs to be.”

Samuels says the success of kids relies heavily on their every day surroundings, which is why the presence of such a wide variety of community figures at the meeting is important.

“Who do our kids see every day? They go to school, they come home, they play at the parks, they see the police officers,” Samuels said. “On Sundays, most of them do go to church. Most of them are active in the youth department at the churches, and then, of course, they have to go home to their parents. So if everyone ties together, then we can actually raise up children the way they should be raised up.”

Donna Druery is a career educator who once taught at Bryan High School. She led an activity that split the meeting into groups to brainstorm strategies to help kids succeed. Ideas included expanding volunteer programs, boosting family outreach, and sponsoring college tours.

“When we all come together, we all see that we’re all on the same page, and so it makes it even more powerful,” Druery said. “Together, we can achieve a lot more.”

Thursday’s meeting wasn’t the first one that was organized with the goal of building up the futures of local youth. Druery says they’re meant to develop strategies that help students get to the next level, all the way through their high school graduation, transitioning to college, then getting a job.

“There are lots of people who are involved and want to see the kids in our community succeed,” Druery said. “No matter who’s in the boat, we’re all rowing in the same direction.”

Samuels says this meeting was just step one. He says the next step is focusing on the parent-teacher relationship and continuing to build on that.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but if we can at least get some solutions and people start brainstorming what can we do to get our kids to be better at school, at home, at church, in the community, that’s what we want to accomplish tonight, and bring everybody together to unite,” Samuels said.

There will be more meetings in the future to see if any progress has been made and if some of the strategies that were discussed Thursday have been set in motion, Samuels says.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.