Deeper tropical moisture, isolated bigger downpours Friday afternoon

A deeper slug of tropical moisture rounding the western side of the Gulf of Mexico, expected to crawl into Southeast Texas Friday. While the overall coverage is not expected to be much different than this past week for our daily round of rain and storms, where the sky opens up has the potential to bring much heavier rain in a short amount of time. Localized 1″ to 2″ totals are possible, specifically across the southeastern corner of the area. Frequent lightning, gusty wind to 40mph, and fleeting pea-size hail may come with these bigger downpours.

As afternoon storm clouds clear, hazy skies will be present at sunset. On the heels of this tropical moisture comes the next plume of Saharan dust. Very hazy, dull sky views are expected Saturday. Air quality takes a small hit, which may impact those with sensitive respiratory issues and dust allergies. A few spots of rain are anticipated for the weekend, but the overall odds are expected to be on an isolated basis both Saturday and Sunday. That changes as the next weather maker gets cut off from the main jet stream and stuck over Texas for a few days. Increased coverage of rain and thunderstorms expected to make for many soggy, wet moments by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain / storms. High: 92. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms. Hazy. High: 93. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

