Free Music Friday: Ricky Montijo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ricky Montijo joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday. He played his original song, “One Trip at a Time.”

You can catch Ricky playing at Las Palapas in College Station on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. or over at Savage Brew on Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

Ricky Montijo upcoming shows. (KBTX)

You can find a complete list of his upcoming shows on his website. You can also find all the places to stream his music on there as well. Follow Ricky on Facebook and Instagram.

Ricky Montijo stopped by First News at Four for Free Music Friday. (KBTX)

Watch the full performance and interview in the player above.

