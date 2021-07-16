Hazy skies in store Saturday along with isolated rain chances through the weekend

Isolated rain & storms have once again been able to develop across portions of the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon. Like the past several days, we’ll continue to see this activity push across the area through the afternoon hours, before whatever is left on PinPoint Radar fizzles after the sun goes down. Most Friday night plans should sit on the drier side with temperatures falling through the 80s and hazy skies in place.

Speaking of, this plume of Saharan Dust sticks with us through at least the first half of the weekend, dropping the air quality to “moderate” before it begins to filter out of the Brazos Valley through the day Sunday. Those with allergies and/or sensitive respiratory issues should plan to take it easy outdoors and for any weekend plans! As slightly drier air tries to move into the western half of the area Saturday, only an isolated chance for afternoon rain is in the forecast, with the better chance of tapping into any activity sitting the farther south and east you travel. Temperatures climb into the low 90s by the afternoon hours (with feels-like temperatures close to or in the triple digits) after starting off the morning in the mid-to-upper 70s.

More of the same story is in the works for the second half of the weekend, ahead of our next weather maker that looks to make a run for the Brazos Valley. A weak front moves into Southeast Texas by Tuesday, once again bringing back the higher rain chances through at least the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms. Hazy. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

