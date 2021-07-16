Local couple gift Blinn College with scholarship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Britt and Errin Bullard have created a Blinn College Scholarship that will benefit students in the Bryan Independent School District.

The Bullards are gifting $1,500 annually to the Blinn College Foundation. The scholarship will be for academics or workforce training and will go to a Bryan ISD graduate who is a first-generation college student.

“First-generation students have the greatest needs, the greatest obstacles, and the greatest opportunities for advancement,” Britt Bullard said. “We are pleased to help these students as they get their start at Blinn College.”

The Foundation oversees approximately 300 endowed scholarships.

“I’m continually amazed by the generosity of people,” said Foundation Board Chairman, Sam Sommer. “Every scholarship represents donors who simply want to make someone else’s life a little better. The impact of these scholarships will be felt for generations and we appreciate each one.”

Scholarships are available for incoming and returning students from a wide range of backgrounds, majors, and experiences.

Current high school and college students can apply for approximately 300 Blinn scholarships through a single application at www.blinn.edu/scholarships. Prior to applying for scholarships, students must complete their application for admission to Blinn College at www.applytexas.org.

Registration is now open for summer and fall classes.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.