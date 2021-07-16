Advertisement

More than 100 United Methodist youth in Bryan for summer mission trip

Nine churches from East and Southeast Texas are visiting this week.
United Methodist youth from East and Southeast Texas are in Bryan this week.
United Methodist youth from East and Southeast Texas are in Bryan this week.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Youth from around East and Southeast Texas are in town this week on a special mission trip for their church.

The United Methodist Action Reach-Out Mission By Youth or U.M. A.R.M.Y. finished up projects in Bryan Friday. Youth and adults from nine United Methodist Churches are in town. They said they are eager to help out neighbors in our community.

U.M. A.R.M.Y. was scaled back last year due to the pandemic.

“Had about 115 kids staying at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan working on people’s houses, painting houses like you see behind me, building wheelchair ramps, doing some other service for the community,” said Rev. Nathan Lonsdale Bledsoe of St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church in Houston.

“Some lawn care for folks that have mobility concerns and have some home repairs that they can’t handle themselves. It’s really been a wonderful week with these kids working,” he said.

“Wherever people needed help we just help them and we just build new wheelchair ramps and paint them,” said Lance Collins, a youth with St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church.

Those youth and adults head back to their hometowns on Saturday.

