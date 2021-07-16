Morris will kickoff high school coaching career at alma mater

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Devin Morris has been a football fixture in the Brazos Valley off and on since 2015.

The All-State player out of Caldwell and Texas A&M cornerback announcing today that he is joining the Hornet football staff at his alma mater.

Morris was a two-year letter winner at Texas A&M playing nearly 20 games for the Maroon and White.

He had a career-high 25 tackles last season.

The Sports Conditioning major announced last winter he was dealing with some mental health issues and would not return for his senior season with the Aggies.

After some time away from the game he is excited to be returning to football and will kick off his coaching career as a member of the Caldwell football staff.

“Not too long ago I decided I want to coach so I’ve been in touch with the guys at Texas A&M Coaching Academy and they have been helping me out a lot to be the best coach I can be,” said Morris. “Here I am, about to represent my high school alma mater so it feels good,” ended Morris.

Morris earned All-State honors at wide receiver during his high school days and is looking forward to helping produce more All-State players at Caldwell High School now as a coach.

