Troopers find drugs, handguns in car after Leon County chase

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Illinois man faces multiple felony drug-related charges after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase on I-45 Saturday night.

According to authorities, Troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-45 just before midnight on Saturday. The driver stopped and that’s when troopers said Curtis Reed, 28, moved into the driver’s seat and took off. The chase ended when Reed eventually crashed the car.

Police searched the vehicle and found 13 bottles of promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns.

On July 10, DPS Troopers safely removed a significant amount of drugs (promethazine & cocaine), and two firearms from impacting our communities after a vehicle pursuit in Leon County.



The driver was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges. pic.twitter.com/K9jkmKBpYB — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) July 15, 2021

Reed was arrested on felony charges related to the incident and booked into the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.