Advertisement

Troopers find drugs, handguns in car after Leon County chase

DPS troopers found 13 bottles of Promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns after a...
DPS troopers found 13 bottles of Promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns after a chase in Leon County Saturday night.(@TxDPSSoutheast)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Illinois man faces multiple felony drug-related charges after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase on I-45 Saturday night.

According to authorities, Troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-45 just before midnight on Saturday. The driver stopped and that’s when troopers said Curtis Reed, 28, moved into the driver’s seat and took off. The chase ended when Reed eventually crashed the car.

Police searched the vehicle and found 13 bottles of promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns.

Reed was arrested on felony charges related to the incident and booked into the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued in connection with fatal Navasota apartment shooting
Serena Lee, a home health nurse, is seen here putting on personal protective gear. She recently...
College Station nurse warns others, after testing positive for COVID despite vaccination
Small bandit signs like these are not allowed under the City of College Station's sign...
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again
Car totaled after hit and run on Highway 6 at the Brazos-Roberson county line.
Victim of hit and run speaks, urging driver to turn themselves in
Burdett & Son Instagram page
College Station business’ social media advertising stifled by Instagram’s community guidelines algorithm

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions
Rep. Pete Sessions: Federal voting laws are “very unconstitutional”
morning weather update
Friday Morning Weather Update
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Community leaders from schools, churches, and the police department gathered in the Bryan High...
Community leaders meet to brainstorm strategies to help BCS kids succeed