Two men accused of hiding drugs in snack packaging

The drugs were seized after a traffic stop in Grimes County.
Two men accused of hiding drugs in snack packaging. DPS also found a firearm.
Two men accused of hiding drugs in snack packaging. DPS also found a firearm.(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two men are facing multiple felony drug-related charges after DPS Troopers found drugs inside of snack packaging.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled a vehicle over for speeding on July 4 in the northbound lanes of Highway 6.

According to authorities, troopers found probable cause to search the vehicle and found 339 grams of THC edibles, more than 16 grams of marijuana, and 800 grams of promethazine with codeine. DPS says some of the drugs were concealed inside candy and cereal packages.

Troopers also found a firearm in the vehicle.

John David McNeil, 25, and Richard Davion Jones, 24, were arrested and transported to the Grimes County Jail. McNeil has been released on bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

