Advertisement

US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women’s game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot early Wednesday morning while traveling on Wellborn Road.
Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident
Navasota police say a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Laredo Street near Old...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant issued in connection with fatal Navasota apartment shooting
Suspected meth dealers arrested in Bryan
Suspected meth dealers arrested in Bryan
A deputy found nine pounds of marijuana, a gun and about $4,000 in the vehicle
Three arrested after BCSO find 9 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Small bandit signs like these are not allowed under the City of College Station's sign...
City of College Station to begin enforcing its sign ordinance again

Latest News

Community leaders from schools, churches, and the police department gathered in the Bryan High...
Community leaders meet to brainstorm strategies to help BCS kids succeed
These bottles and koozies were made by hand and sold to help Kent Moore Cabinets shooting...
Vista College’s Grand Reopening also benefits mass shooting survivor
Bernhardt Winery
Brazos Valley wineries are struggling this harvest season because of heavy rain
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
WATCH: LSO SWAT Commander killed, 4 others injured as standoff continues in Levelland