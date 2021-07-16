Victim of hit and run speaks, urging driver to turn themselves in

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The victim and family of a hit and run are asking the driver to turn themselves in.

Melissa Baker, 52 of Hearne, was headed home from work when she says a white pickup truck ran her off the road shortly after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 near OSR.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating. According to a statement, troopers said the white truck and Baker were traveling northbound when the truck hit the Kia from behind, causing it to strike a culvert.

“I looked up, saw a white truck behind me. I didn’t think anything of it, I kept going, then I looked up again, and he was coming at me,” said Baker. “He hit me! I flew down the side onto the grass part, hit something, and flew about 20 feet into the air, according to the trooper.”

Baker was taken to Baylor Scott and White with injuries to her neck and foot. Baker’s daughter Hollie Loney said her mom has a long road to recovery.

“She already has a previous medical history with rheumatoid arthritis, So she already has very bad issues with her feet, with her hands, and now with a broken foot, it’s going to take so much longer to recover,” said Loney. “It’s going to require her to miss work as well, which is just going to affect everything.”

Baker and her family just want the person responsible to do what’s right and turn themselves in.

“Please just come forward. I can understand. You have a mother, so you would want them to be taken care of,” said Loney. “We don’t want to seek any criminal charges, but we just want you to come forward.”

“You know, you left me there. You didn’t come back to check to see if I was okay,” said Baker. “You just left. I would never do that to somebody. Just turn yourself in.”

DPS is asking anyone with information or video to call 979-776-3100.

