Vista College’s Grand Reopening also benefits mass shooting survivor

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Vista College held its Grand Reopening Thursday evening, but it also benefited one of the Kent Moore Cabinets mass shooting survivors.

The school gave campus tours and put on family-friendly activities to celebrate is full reopening while also holding a silent auction for Nate Whited. He was severely injured in the shooting and is still in the ICU.

Vista College Student Services Coordinator Melissa Yetter says the school wanted to help Nate and his family any way it could.

”Hearing what the family is going through and what he’s going through, and the fight it is every day for him to getting better, has definitely been heart-wrenching,” Yetter said. “That’s why we felt that if we could help in any way, we would love to be able to help.”

Bottle, koozies, and shirts for Nate were also made, and all those proceeds went toward helping him as well.

Yetter says Thursday’s Grand Reopening was important both for the school and the chance to help someone in need.

“We really like to help the community,” Yetter said. “Being in the community and helping our students and the people of the community are all things that we thrive for. That’s our purpose to be here. Anything that we can do to help our community is what we want.”

