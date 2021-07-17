Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Swiss Roll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swiss Roll is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 16, 2021. The two-month-old cutie is described as a fun ball of energy who loves to play and cuddle.

“He love strings, toys, anything that makes a noise. You! He’s going to follow you around,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “He is a playful little dude but when he crashes, he crashes hard and he’s also a very good cuddle buddy. So he’s the best of both worlds, and he’s available for adoption right now for only $10.”

Aggieland Humane is offering an adoption special. During the month of July, adoption fees are just $10. All adoptions include the standard adoption package. You will need to have an approved adoption application before visiting with any pets.

If you’re interested in adopting Swiss Roll, you can fill out an application form here. You can also fill one out in person at the shelter.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.