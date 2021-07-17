A&M assistant baseball coach Chad Caillet headed to South Carolina

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M assistant baseball coach Chad Caillet has been hired by the University of South Carolina according to multiple reports.

Chad Caillet, to no surprise, one of two new assistants at @GamecockBasebll https://t.co/ZklMsBVwfr — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 17, 2021

Caillet was hired in July 2019 as an offensive coordinator and third base coach for the Aggies and spent the past 2 seasons in that role. Before A&M, he was an associate head coach for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Caillet will join Mark Kingston’s staff at South Carolina. Kingston has been the head coach for the Gamecocks since 2017.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.