Advertisement

A&M assistant baseball coach Chad Caillet headed to South Carolina

Former Texas A&M Assistant Baseball Coach Chad Caillet
Former Texas A&M Assistant Baseball Coach Chad Caillet(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M assistant baseball coach Chad Caillet has been hired by the University of South Carolina according to multiple reports.

Caillet was hired in July 2019 as an offensive coordinator and third base coach for the Aggies and spent the past 2 seasons in that role. Before A&M, he was an associate head coach for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Caillet will join Mark Kingston’s staff at South Carolina. Kingston has been the head coach for the Gamecocks since 2017.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Morillo
College Station traffic stop leads to search warrant for suspected drug dealer’s home
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
The Church of the Nazarene in Bryan
Bryan church members linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Texas camp
College Station police continue seeing catalytic converter thefts
Serena Lee, a home health nurse, is seen here putting on personal protective gear. She recently...
College Station nurse warns others, after testing positive for COVID despite vaccination

Latest News

Former Aggie Track and Field Coach Ed Marcinkiewicz talks with Bill Byrne during the 2004 NCAA...
Former A&M track coach Ed Marcinkiewicz passed away
Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers lose game 3 of 4 game series to the Victoria Generals
Devin Morris announcing Friday that he is returning to football and will kick off his coaching...
Morris will kickoff high school coaching career at alma mater
Bryan Vikings' Catcher Jacque Adams is introduced ahead of a game vs Waco Midway.
Bryan’s Jacque Adams wins National Catcher of the Year