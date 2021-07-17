Advertisement

BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Founders Night

The casino themed night was an opportunity to celebrate local businesses.
B/CS Chamber of Commerce Founders Night.
B/CS Chamber of Commerce Founders Night.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Founders Night Friday evening at The Stella Hotel.

Guests arrived to the casino night themed event to gather and network as many businesses continue to struggle from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The night featured card games, food from multiple businesses around Bryan and College Station, and a raffle.

B/CS Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Glen Brewer says this event is always a great way to reconnect with fellow businesses, especially after the last year.

“We get together, we talk, we compare notes, people find out what are you doing, what are you doing better than we are doing, and what can we do better,” said Brewer. “It’s a great way to network, to see who is providing what services, all in a relaxing fun atmosphere.”

