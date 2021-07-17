Advertisement

BCS Habitat for Humanity hosts a bowling tournament to strike out substandard housing

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity hosts its fundraiser, Bowl to Build.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity held a bowling tournament and fundraiser at Grand Station Entertainment in College Station Friday evening.

Money raised will help build decent, affordable housing in partnership with local families in need.

More than 125 bowlers split up into 40 teams. Prizes were awarded for those earning 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and even last place.

Participants also had the opportunity to enter a raffle for prizes from the Bush Foundation, Messina Hof Winery, Elements Massage, Grand Station Entertainment, Fig Mint Photography, Ducky’s Car Wash, David Gardner’s Jewelers, and BMW.

”We’re using a bowling tournament to raise funds for housing here in Bryan-College Station,” said Carl Orozco, Director of Development for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. “We’ve invited a lot of people to come on out, and they’ve taken us up and sponsored a team and having a good time and raising funds to build affordable housing for people here in Bryan-College Station.”

Posted by Habitat for Humanity BCS on Friday, July 16, 2021

