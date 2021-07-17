Bryan church members linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Texas camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The South Texas District Church of the Nazarene is canceling its annual Kids Camp after more than 80 people contracted COVID-19 from a youth camp held there the week of July 5, including some campers from Bryan.

The church made the announcement on social media Thursday. In a post on the camp’s Facebook page, they note that more than 80 cases of COVID-19 have been linked back to the teen camp held the week of July 5-9, and that number continues to grow. The post goes on to say that several of those people were vaccinated, and they can not risk exposing more campers and counselors to the virus.

The church district covers a wide area of Texas, including Bryan.

Pastor Lonnie Green at The Church of The Nazarene in Bryan says they had ten teens and one counselor go to the camp during that week. Green says more than half have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home.

Terri Barnett is the Children’s Ministry Director and helps get the campers get ready.

“I struggled, was going back and forth watching the positive cases,” said Barnett. “My pastor and I both were concerned obviously, and didn’t want to disappoint the kids but also wanted to keep everyone safe. So, we are really glad that our district took it upon themselves to make the hard decisions.”

Twelve-year-old Alexis Ellis says she was supposed to go to camp next week.

“I was really sad about it because it was my last year, and I don’t get to be at kids camp anymore. I have to go to teen camp,” said Ellis.

Still, members of the church say they are hopeful they will be able to go next year.

“We just won’t have to worry so much about it. We can mitigate some of the risk factors so more people are vaccinated, and that more people have taken on some responsibility to get that done,” said Barnett.

KBTX reached out to the South Texas District Church of the Nazarene for comment but has not heard back.

