Former A&M track coach Ed Marcinkiewicz passed away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M track and field coach Ed Marcinkiewicz passed away Friday night after battling cancer.

The USTFCCCA mourns the passing of Ed Marcinkiewicz, who was a former assistant coach for @aggietfxc, spent time as a high school coach and most recently, a representative for @EverythingTF. — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) July 17, 2021

Marcinkiewicz was an assistant track coach under Ted Nelson and was the A&M women’s head track and field coach from 1998-2004. Current Aggie head coach Pat Henry took over the program in 2005.

Marcinkiewicz also coached at the high school level at Bellville. He later called football and volleyball games for the Brahamas.

The beloved coach touched many peoples lives and Aggies such as head soccer coach G Guerrieri took to social media to share the impact he had.

We lost a very special man last night. Coach Ed Marcinkiewicz was one of the kindest people I knew and 1 of my initial friends in Aggieland a long time ago. He coached Track & Field for @12thMan for many years and was loved by all. RIP Coach Ed 🙏🏼 HERE pic.twitter.com/wQYneBiFTz — G Guerrieri (@CoachGSoccer) July 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.