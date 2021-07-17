Advertisement

Former A&M track coach Ed Marcinkiewicz passed away

Former Aggie Track and Field Coach Ed Marcinkiewicz talks with Bill Byrne during the 2004 NCAA...
Former Aggie Track and Field Coach Ed Marcinkiewicz talks with Bill Byrne during the 2004 NCAA Regional Track and Field Meet.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M track and field coach Ed Marcinkiewicz passed away Friday night after battling cancer.

Marcinkiewicz was an assistant track coach under Ted Nelson and was the A&M women’s head track and field coach from 1998-2004. Current Aggie head coach Pat Henry took over the program in 2005.

Marcinkiewicz also coached at the high school level at Bellville. He later called football and volleyball games for the Brahamas.

The beloved coach touched many peoples lives and Aggies such as head soccer coach G Guerrieri took to social media to share the impact he had.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Morillo
College Station traffic stop leads to search warrant for suspected drug dealer’s home
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
The Church of the Nazarene in Bryan
Bryan church members linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Texas camp
College Station police continue seeing catalytic converter thefts
Serena Lee, a home health nurse, is seen here putting on personal protective gear. She recently...
College Station nurse warns others, after testing positive for COVID despite vaccination

Latest News

Former Texas A&M Assistant Baseball Coach Chad Caillet
A&M assistant baseball coach Chad Caillet headed to South Carolina
Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers lose game 3 of 4 game series to the Victoria Generals
Devin Morris announcing Friday that he is returning to football and will kick off his coaching...
Morris will kickoff high school coaching career at alma mater
Bryan Vikings' Catcher Jacque Adams is introduced ahead of a game vs Waco Midway.
Bryan’s Jacque Adams wins National Catcher of the Year