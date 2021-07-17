Former A&M track coach Ed Marcinkiewicz passed away
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M track and field coach Ed Marcinkiewicz passed away Friday night after battling cancer.
Marcinkiewicz was an assistant track coach under Ted Nelson and was the A&M women’s head track and field coach from 1998-2004. Current Aggie head coach Pat Henry took over the program in 2005.
Marcinkiewicz also coached at the high school level at Bellville. He later called football and volleyball games for the Brahamas.
The beloved coach touched many peoples lives and Aggies such as head soccer coach G Guerrieri took to social media to share the impact he had.
