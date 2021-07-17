Solidarity for Cuba demonstration held in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Cuban Americans and supporters held a rally Saturday on Texas Avenue outside the College Station City Hall to show their support for Cubans.

Economic conditions in the island country along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases have brought rare protests to the country. Thousands participated in the protests; even though, authorities tried to stop the demonstrations.

As a result, many solidarity demonstrations have formed in the US as a show of support, including here in the Brazos Valley.

Former Texas A&M president Elsa Murano with Cuban flag outside of the College Station City Hall (KBTX)

“We are here to stand in solidarity with our Cuban brothers and sisters in Havana, Cuba, and all over the island, who are protesting the horrendous conditions, the political oppression and the conditions of hunger and poverty caused by the government of Cuba,” said Elsa Murano, former president of A&M.

Rally participants say they want to send the message that the Cuban-American community in the Brazos Valley is supporting them and demanding change.

“Now is the time to do something in Cuba to bring democracy, liberty and, justice for all,” said Murano.

Texas A&M University professor José L. Fernández-Solís PhD with poster of Cuban S.O.S flag outside the College Station City Hall. (KBTX)

Texas A&M University professor José L. Fernández-Solís could be seen holding a sign at the rally with the Cuban flag along with the words “S.O.S.” He says a flag in distress can heal and live or further disintegrate.

Fernández-Solís believes this is a critical moment for all Cubans.

“This is a very critical moment for the people of Cuba. We won freedom, no mas. The time has come. We need to be free. We need to have a choice. Imagine if the United States had 62 years of the same party. It doesn’t matter what party it’s still way too long. That is not good. That is a mafia. That is terrorism. That is a dictatorship. What we need is change.”

#CubanAmericans in Bryan-College Station held a “Solidarity for Cuba” demonstration outside the College Station city hall. They say it’s essential that their brothers and sisters in Cuba know they have support. More tonight on @KBTXNews at six. pic.twitter.com/d8ErCgVCXR — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) July 17, 2021

