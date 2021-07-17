Toasty Sunday with an isolated rain chance ahead of higher rain chances next week

A hot, hazy and humid Saturday is underway with temperatures sitting in the 90s area-wide and feels-like temperatures in or near the triple digits this afternoon. While chances are isolated at best, a few showers / storms will be possible by late afternoon & evening, especially in the far southern and eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley. Any activity found looks to fizzle out quickly, with most Saturday night plans looking to sit in good (but warm & muggy) shape.

Another toasty day is in store Sunday as thermometers climb into the low 90s (with heat index values in or near the triple digits) after starting off the morning in the mid-to-upper 70s. The plume of Saharan Dust that has brought hazy skies to the Brazos Valley Saturday will filter out of the area throughout the day Sunday, improving air quality conditions. Like Saturday, a few isolated showers & storms will be possible by afternoon and evening, but most of the area looks to sit on the drier side to close out the weekend.

Changes arrive through the upcoming week as upper level high pressure loosens its grip on the Brazos Valley and an area of low pressure drags a weak cold front into the Lone Star State. As this boundary slides southward, higher chances for rain and thunderstorms move in by Tuesday, potentially lasting through Thursday as the front stalls and serves as a focus for ongoing activity. Pockets of heavy rain will need to be monitored with these rain and storms as moisture is squeezed into Southeast Texas. The silver lining -- added cloud cover and rain-cooled air will help temperatures sit below-average, in the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before we start to dry things out and warm things up by the end of the week.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

