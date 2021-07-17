Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Hot & hazy with an isolated chance for rain

Saharan Dust drops air quality to ‘moderate’ through the first half of the weekend
Hazy skies are in place through at least Saturday along with warm temperatures and a chance for isolated rain each weekend day.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a week of daily afternoon rain and storm chances, a more isolated chance for rain is in the works each weekend day while another plume of Saharan Dust filters through Southeast Texas.

Thermometers start off in the mid-to-upper 70s early Saturday morning, but plenty of sunshine throughout the day should help daytime highs reach for the low 90s with feels-like temperatures close to, or in the triple digits. That daytime heating will once again spark an isolated chance for rain & thunderstorms before the day is done, with the slightly better chance of tapping into any activity looking to sit in the southern and eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley.

Hazy skies look to stick around through at least the first half of the weekend as this second plume of Saharan Dust moves through the Lone Star State. Those with allergies and / or sensitive respiratory issues may want to limit outdoor activity Saturday as the dust drops air quality into the ‘moderate’ category. Conditions should improve throughout the day Sunday as the dust moves north, out of the area. Temperatures are similar for the second half of the weekend with yet another isolated chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Higher rain chances are back next week as another weather system heads for Southeast Texas. A weak front looks to approach the Brazos Valley that will provide another focus for additional rain and storms by Tuesday, potentially lasting through Thursday. The silver lining -- afternoon temperatures look to sit below average thanks to the added cloud cover and the rain-cooled air, in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We’ll continue to finetune the exact details on that system through the weekend, so keep checking back over the next few days!

