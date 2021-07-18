Bryan Police arrest suspected drug dealer after finding large amounts of drugs in her vehicle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A traffic stop in Bryan led police to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer. Officers found a large number of different kinds of drugs in the suspect’s car.

Janie Jones, 27, of Singleton, Texas was arrested during a traffic stop early Friday morning on South Texas Avenue.

Police say they found 106.1 grams of meth, 11.4 grams of ecstasy, 3.3 grams of amphetamine, 0.7 grams of heroin, 20.8 grams of marijuana, hundreds of plastic baggies, empty capsules, glass pipes used for meth, a wooden marijuana pipe, a digital scale, two phones, and a plastic scoop used to distribute drugs into baggies.

When officers first stopped Jones, they found she had an active warrant out for her arrest out of the Brazos County Sherriff’s Office. Police say when they asked Jones to step out of the car, they noticed a prescription bottle inside. The bottle did not belong to Jones, and she reportedly claimed it was her husband’s.

Officers used a dog in a sniff search of the car to see if there were more drugs inside the vehicle, and the dog indicated there were. Police say that’s what led them to completely searching the car.

She is charged with manufacture and delivery among other charges. She also had warrants out of Brazos County and Burleson County.

