Catalena Cowgirls bid farewell to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The dust has settled. The Catalena Cowgirls and the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club have hung up their saddles for the last time. After over three decades of performances across Texas, the world-famous rodeo drill team performed in front of a grateful crowd at the Bryan Breakfast Lion’s Club PRCA Rodeo held at the Brazos Expo Center Saturday.

Carolyn Catalena, her late husband and former Brazos County Commissioner Sammy, and her brother-in-law, Pete, formed the group in 1990 and have mentored over 100 cowgirls and wranglers. The cowgirls have performed across the state, county, and internationally. From 1996 until 2004, they opened every Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

For members of the Catalena Cowgirls and the Catalena family, Saturday’s final performance is bitter-sweet.

“It is with very sad and cautious hearts that we are here tonight, but we are celebrating this final day and hoping to enjoy it with all of our family and friends,” said Carolyn. “Today is a very special day and it’s a day that we pay tribute and thank and honor to Sammy and Pete Catalena for all of their contributions to the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club rodeo that we have been putting on for 50 years.”

Carolyn says being a part of the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club for the last 50 years has been special.

“It’s a very special knit group of men. It’s a family in its own entity. Being together that long we’ve celebrated with their wives and their families as they’ve grown up,” said Carolyn.

When the Catalena family formed the Catalena Cowgirls they set out for the very best to perform. Carolyn says the ladies are more than just performers, they are family.

“We have women from all walks of life, from doctors, lawyers, bookkeepers, nurses, they are all just great,” said Carolyn. “We’ve seen them get married. We’ve seen them have kids and some of them with even grandkids. We work together, we plan their routines together. We eat together and party together. So it’s been a great growing family that we’ve had for all this time.”

Cowgirls like Hannah Hunt and Gretta Schieffer say being a Catalena Cowgirl is something they’ll never forget.

“Being a cowgirl is probably the best experience I’ve ever had in my college career right now. I’ve met so many great friends and have great memories I’ll always cherish forever,” said Hunt.

“My favorite moment, honestly, would have to be just all the practices and even in the worst conditions, like in the rain and the mud, we still pull through, and we have a good time, and no matter what, it’s just a great experience all around,” said Schieffer.

Clay Catalena grew up in the rodeo business alongside his father and uncle. He says the rodeo will always have a place in his heart but the Catalena Rodeo company and Catalena Cowgirls were more than just a rodeo.

“I was smaller back then when it started, but what it’s grown into is more than a rodeo,” said Clay. “What we try to put on is a production, more than just a rodeo, family fun-filled event for everybody.”

Clay says even though this might be the end of one chapter, the future looks bright.

“I got a youngin growing up in it,” said Clay. “He told me last night that he’s going to live the legacy on.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.