SEC kicks-off Media Days in Hoover Alabama this week

Welcome to SEC Media Days sign at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference will hold its annual Media Days event at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama this week.

This will be the first time since 2019 the SEC has had its Media Days after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. SEC Media Days will run Monday through Thursday with all 14 teams participating. Below are the scheduled days for each team:

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursday
FloridaGeorgiaAlabamaMissouri
LSUTennesseeVanderbiltArkansas
South CarolinaKentuckyMississippi StateAuburn
Ole MissTexas A&M

The Aggies will bring consensus All-Ameican offensive lineman Kenyon Green and preseason All-American defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to Media Days. They will be made available for interviews with members of the media along with head coach Jimbo Fisher on Wednesday.

