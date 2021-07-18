Advertisement

Weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week

Higher rain and storm chances are back this week.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a break from the rain Saturday and Sunday, higher rain chances return through the upcoming week as a weak ‘cold’ front moves into Southeast Texas.

While a few pop up showers/rumbles will be possible before we close out the weekend Sunday evening, more widespread rain chances are back to kick off the upcoming work week as early as Monday. A few spotty showers in the morning look to potentially lead in scattered rain and storms moving from north to south through the afternoon hours. The biggest concerns to monitor with a stronger storm associated with this activity include gusty winds, frequent lightning, and pockets of heavy rainfall that could drop a quick 1″ - 3″ of rain in localized spots, which could lead to instances of street flooding.

Speaking of, with plenty of moisture being squeezed into Southeast Texas and given that some grounds are still plenty saturated, the Weather Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the Brazos Valley in a 1/4 risk of excessive rainfall and a 2/4 risk for the northeastern reaches of the area Monday & Monday night.

Pockets of heavy rainfall could cause some instances of street flooding with Monday's activity.
While the heaviest of the activity is not looking to be for everyone, still plan to keep the rain gear and your PinPoint Weather App handy for the afternoon drive to be on the safe side!

As the front continues its southward track, additional pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible as another round of rain and storms tries to make a run for the Brazos Valley early Tuesday. As the low pressure system responsible for the upcoming activity meanders over the state, scattered rain and storm chances will be possible through at least Thursday.

This week's rain chances in the Brazos Valley.
Although there will be multiple opportunities to find scattered rain and storms this week, not everyone taps into the activity each and every day. The silver lining -- the additional cloud cover and rain-cooled air looks to hold afternoon temperatures below-average, in the upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Added cloud cover and rain cooled air will have temperatures sitting below average, especially...
Upper-level high pressure takes back over by the end of the week, lowering the rain chances and bringing back more sunshine for next weekend, allowing high temperatures to climb back into to the mid 90s. Stay tuned!

