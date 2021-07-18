Advertisement

A weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sunday has brought more toasty conditions to the Brazos Valley with afternoon temperatures in the 90s & heat index values in the triple digits almost area-wide. While chances are isolated at best, a few pop up showers/stray rumbles will be possible before the day is done, with whatever activity found on PinPoint Radar looking to dissipate after sunset.

Rain chances increase Monday as a weak ‘cold’ front moves into Texas. As this boundary sags southward and approaches the Brazos Valley, spots of rain in the morning may lead in more widespread activity through the afternoon hours. Biggest concerns to monitor with a stronger storm include heavy rainfall that could produce localized instances of street flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Not looking to be for everyone, but a good idea to take the rain gear with you to work to be on the safe side.

Another round of rain and storms looks to be possible overnight Monday ahead of additional scattered activity Tuesday through Thursday as this weather maker meanders over the Lone Star State. Added cloud cover and rain-cooled air should keep daytime highs below-average, in the upper 80s for the middle parts of the week. As high pressure works its way back in by the end of the week, the rain chances go down and more sunshine returns, helping temperatures warm back up into the 90s by next weekend.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms, mainly by the afternoon. High: 93. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 74. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

