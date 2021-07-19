Beamer ready to exceed expectations in debut season at South Carolina

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - South Carolina football took the spotlight on day one of SEC Media Days, and it’s the start of a new era. New Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer is in his first head coaching gig and he’s ready to get things rolling in South Carolina.

Beamer is the 36th head football coach in South Carolina’s history. He takes over for Will Muschamp who led the Gamecocks for the past 5 seasons. USC went 2-8 last year and hasn’t posted a winning season since 2018 when the Gamecocks finished 7-6. Beamer is excited to start this new chapter and bring South Carolina football back to national prominence.

”People talk about culture all the time, and for us, I think it’s about creating that environment day in and day out that we want to be a part of, what we want our program to be about,” Beamer said. “And just being consistent with that day after day,“ Beamer added.

”It’s just the competitive mindset he has of we’re not rebuilding, we’re trying to win,“ said USC tight end Nick Muse.

”He’s very high energy. He definitely loves the guys. I’m definitely rocking with Coach Beamer this year,” chimed in USC defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare.

Beamer is no stranger to South Carolina. He’s a native of Charleston and was an assistant under Steve Spurrier from 2007-2010. Most recently, Beamer is coming from Oklahoma where he was the assistant head coach to the offense for the past 3 seasons and helped lead the Sooners to the number 1 total offense and scoring offense in the country in 2018.

”That was my main reason for leaving Georgia to go to Oklahoma was just to get connected to Lincoln Reily from an offensive standpoint,” Beamer explained. “Each year, that offense, like the core concepts were going to stay the same, but you better be able to adapt to your personnel. We were different in 2018 with Kyler at quarterback then we were in 2019 with Jalen, then 2020 with Spencer Rattler. Who are your best playmakers? Let’s find ways to get them the ball. That’s probably the biggest thing I took from there,” Beamer added.

Shane Beamer will have his first crack at the Texas Aggies on October 23rd when the Gamecocks travel to Kyle Field. Texas A&M is a perfect 7-0 all-time against South Carolina.

