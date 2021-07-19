Brazos County Health officials worried about growing COVID activity, delta variant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Health leaders are becoming more worried about coronavirus and delta variant activity.

On Monday, 44 new COVID cases were reported in the county, raising the number of active cases to 202.

The active cases are starting to rise again, according to local Dashboard data.

“Since we talked last, I’m more concerned and you know I don’t like these trends at all and this is something that’s preventable. That’s the story line here,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority.

Sullivan and local medical leaders say the delta variant is here in Brazos County, despite no lab confirmed cases yet. According to Sullivan and other medical experts, getting vaccinated is still your best defense. Over the weekend an alternate for the U.S. Olympics Gymnastics Team and five Texas House Democrats staying in Washington during a state government stalemate have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The vaccine is not 100 percent in preventing disease. But it’s very good in preventing, as a population preventing the spread of the virus and the only way that we’re going to stop the progression of the next variant, and the next variant, and the next variant is to start to decrease the transmission of the disease.”

As of Monday, 21 people remain hospitalized for COVID in Brazos County.

“We’re not fully out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19. It’s still in our community and so if you’re not vaccinated there’s a high chance you may still get it. The delta variant is the most contagious strand out there, so we’re seeing it,” said Jason Jennings, Baylor Scott & White Health Regional President.

“We’re not up to the numbers, luckily and thank goodness, that we had in the winter months, but we are seeing more positive patients coming into our hospital,” Jennings added.

“I think what’s important for our viewers right now to know is that this is preventable. There’s ample vaccine available and that there’s rigorous data available to the safety of these vaccines and that it is our tool. It is our one tool right now,” said Sullivan.

265 people have died from the virus in Brazos County. Nationwide, more than 609,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

St. Joseph Health sent KBTX a statement about local activity:

St. Joseph Health has seen a recent increase of COVID-19 cases in our hospitals across the Brazos Valley. At this time, we are not able to confirm if these new cases are the Delta strain or the older strain. While we are not currently seeing the number of COVID-19 patients we previously saw, it is important to remain vigilant, and we encourage everyone who is able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Multiple studies report that the majority of those being hospitalized with the delta variant are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated, indicating that the vaccines available do offer protection against this newest strain. To find a list of locations offering the vaccine visit www.vaccines.gov

