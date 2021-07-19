Advertisement

Bryan mayor on budget: City is ‘tip-toeing’ back to normal, retaining COVID-related efficiencies

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson joined Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to discuss the upcoming budget for Fiscal Year 2022.

“We were very careful last year with COVID,” said Nelson. “Our budget projections--we were very careful and conservative about them. We were able to bring in more revenues than we had budgeted.”

Nelson touted one budgetary win in particular, he says Bryan is one of just two cities in the state with its long-term pension debt obligations handled. Furthermore, Nelson says his office prioritized police funding.

“There’s a lot of talk about police, so we did make a point to hire police officers and give them their budget increases,” said Nelson. “But everything else froze.”

Now, as next year’s budget is finalized, Nelson says he “feel[s] good” about the initial numbers.

“Bryan is a very fast-moving city that puts a lot of pressure to hire people... Our view is that if we’re hiring someone, it’s essential, and now we’re being told that we do need to hire,” Nelson said. “Hopefully the economy, especially the local economy, is able to support that. We’re tip-toeing back into normal, hopefully retaining the efficiencies that we got through COVID, but still wanting to meet the wants and the needs of our community.”

