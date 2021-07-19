Burleson County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident at Caldwell High School
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Caldwell High School after some type of projectile was fired at students in the parking lot, Monday afternoon.
The vehicle involved has been located, according to deputies, and the sheriff’s office is in the process of identifying everyone involved.
While details are limited right now, the sheriff’s office says there’s no danger to the public.
