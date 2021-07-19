Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janie Jones
Bryan Police arrest suspected drug dealer after finding large amounts of drugs in her vehicle
"Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served" exhibit now open
Museum of the American G.I. debuts new exhibit on the Vietnam War from the perspective of local veterans
Catalena Cowgirls
Catalena Cowgirls bid farewell to the Brazos Valley
Higher rain and storm chances are back this week.
Weak cold front sparks higher rain chances this week
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

Latest News

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson joins BVTM
Bryan mayor on budget: City is ‘tip-toeing’ back to normal, retaining COVID-related efficiencies
Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000