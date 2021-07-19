Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

