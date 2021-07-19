Advertisement

Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.(Source: Heritage Auctions, HA.com)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – Elton John’s old touring piano now has a new owner.

The Steinway Model D grand piano now belongs to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay bought the keyboard from Heritage Auctions over the weekend for a whopping $915,000.

John used the piano for nearly two decades.

He signed the words “Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John” on the frame in permanent black ink.

This latest purchase from Irsay adds to his already extravagant collection.

He is the proud owner of handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, a drumhead by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, another piano from John Lennon, a drum kit from The Beatles, a tomato soup wrapper signed by Andy Warhol and a script from the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

